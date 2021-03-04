Advertisement

Ernie Chambers gets vaccine and encourages others to get one

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Well-known former state senator Ernie Chambers got his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine publicly on Wednesday to encourage other people to get the shots.

The 83-year-old, who was forced out of office in January by term limits, received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday at a health center in northeast Omaha. Chambers, who is Black, said he believes the vaccines are safe and necessary, and he hopes his example will help Black and Latino people have confidence in the shots.

The state said 463,272 doses of the vaccines have now been administered, and nearly 11% of the state’s population has now been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

