Douglas County sheriff adds man facing child porn charges to ‘most wanted’ list

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who made headlines last summer for alleged crimes against children is now one of Douglas County’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives.

Adam Hawhee has been charged with 26 counts of child porn possession and two counts of child enticement.

A year ago this month, he allegedly approached two 7-year-olds, asking them if they wanted a ride. Calling one of them cute, he reportedly asked to take their picture.

Similar incidents were reported later, dating back to August 2013.

He was arrested last April and again in July when new allegations arose, but failed to show up for a court appearance in December. A warrant for Hawhee’s arrest was subsequently issued.

Anyone with information about Hawhee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6000.

