David Mitchell makes Omaha City Council ballot despite upcoming legal battles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The field is set for the Omaha City Council Elections. One candidate who will fight for a seat is also fighting serious criminal charges.

David Mitchell talks about his legal battle and belief he can help North Omaha.

Mitchell is on the ballot running for Omaha City Council in the second district.

“Whatever I can do to help to bring better education, better economics to our community is something I really want to help and repair. My biggest thing right now is also justice system reform,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell plans to bring change to North Omaha, but right now there is a legal cloud hanging over his head.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says Mitchell faces very serious charges.

“He has one count of burglary, a pending charge, and one count of sexual assault they’re both felonies,” said Kleine.

Last fall Mitchell was arrested and walked out of a city council meeting by law enforcement and charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor, for incidents that allegedly occurred in 2014.

Mitchell also is accused of burglary in a separate matter.

“Of course, it’s going to affect my campaign being honest about it because they did this in a strategic maneuver in order to destroy my campaign,” said Mitchell.

Legal officials say if found guilty the burglary charge carries a sentence of zero to 20 years, the sex assault charge one to 50.

Mitchell says his campaign will move on. He wants to bring business to North Omaha. Right now, he is in the process of opening a video game store near 50th and Ames. He also plans to hire six employees.

“That’s something I want to do to be able to hire the people within the community and to have something here so people can know I’m serious,” said Mitchell.

Right now, a jury trial on the sexual assault charge is scheduled for April 16th, ten days after the city primary.

Mitchell says he will be proven not guilty.

