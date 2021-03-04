Clay’s Evening Forecast - Some clouds move in tonight, and Friday is a bit cooler

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and an official high of 66 for Omaha. Friday will be a little different.

A system bringing rain and snow to Colorado, and mostly rain to Kansas will pass by us to the south tonight. As it does, it will send quite a bit of cloud cover in our direction. It will also pull in a NE wind for a while, and that will drag some cooler temperatures into the area. So Friday will start near freezing with some clouds, and then skies will gradually clear towards the afternoon. Instead of 60s and 70s, we’ll stay in to upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow.

We’re right back to the 60s for the weekend. Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday, but it will also be windy. Our warmest day on the 10-day forecast is next Tuesday. That’s the day we’ll likely see widespread 70s across our area.

By Wednesday, a system coming across the plains will bring us a chance for some spotty showers and will bring an end to our nice stretch of weather. We’ll return to move seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s. Our average high right now is about 45 degrees.

