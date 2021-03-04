Advertisement

City of Seward lifts mask mandate after three months

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 restrictions are slowly relaxing throughout Nebraska, so much so that some towns are lifting their mask mandate rules.

Daily case averages have dropped from 1,238 in December to 357 in February, a decrease of about 70%. However, as positive cases decline, health officials are warning against this relaxation.

The city of Seward’s mask mandate expired Wednesday morning after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to end it.

Mayor Josh Eickmeier said they had hundreds of people partake in public input sessions regarding the use of masks.

“I feel there is generally a sense of fatigue in the community when it comes to COVID-19,” Mayor Eickmeier said. “A lot of who just want it to be over with, and they want to go back to their normal lives, so I’m not surprised by the outcome.”

He knows it’s a controversial issue and that they can’t make everybody happy.

Doctors with UNMC said it’s concerning to see towns making similar decisions.

“All of us are very eager to get on with our lives not have to wear a mask and stop worrying about COVID-19 but unfortunately the virus might not be done with us at this point,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief of Infectious Diseases at UNMC.

City council members in Seward said a mask mandate isn’t off the table. If numbers increase again they could re-instate it.

