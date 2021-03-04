Judge dismisses former Bellevue Police Chief’s defamation lawsuit

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A defamation lawsuit filed by former Bellevue Police Chief Mark Elbert was tossed last month, according to Sarpy County District Court documents filed Feb. 10.

The facts of the case were not disputed, according to the documents, but District Judge Michael A. Smith found the case did not support Elbert’s defamation claim against Gary Young and Keating, O’Gara, Nedved & Peter PC LLO.

“In a public figure libel case, a defendant’s republication of statements obtained from third-party sources is not, alone, enough to establish actual malice,” the summary document states, citing precedents that speech about police officers in particular — being that they are the “embodiment of the government’s maintenance of social order” — was “vital to a free and democratic society.”

The summary also noted that comments distributed by the BPD police officers’ union about whether Elbert was fit to serve as chief was free speech protected by the First Amendment.

In order for a defamation accusation to stand, malice would have to be proven, meaning that the onus was on Elbert to substantiate that those distributing information provided by Bellevue officers knew it was false.

“Based on the evidence received for the purposes of this motion, the court finds that there is not a genuine issue of material fact,” the document states. “Further, the plaintiff has not provided evidence of actual malice or special damages.”

Elbert was on paid administrative leave for about a year after the police union claimed he was dishonest and deceptive. A review determined there was no merit to the allegations.

In December 2019, the City Council approved a retirement deal with Elbert in the amount of $6,500 a month starting at age 55. He was expected to move into the role of Community Development Director in 2020.

