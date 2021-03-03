Advertisement

Suspicious device found at polling place in Ankeny

Law enforcement officials investigate a suspicious device found at a polling place in Ankeny on...
Law enforcement officials investigate a suspicious device found at a polling place in Ankeny on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa. (AP) - Police say a suspicious device that was found at an Ankeny polling station forced an evacuation for about two hours.

Police say a device that looked like a pipe bomb was found Tuesday morning at the Lakeside Center in Ankeny, where residents were voting on an Ankeny school district special election. The building was evacuated.

The State Fire Marshal, the agents with the FBI and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in. After the device was “made safe” the center was reopened about two hours after it was closed.

No one was injured. The investigation into the origins of the device is continuing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Douglas County Health officials prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations rollout
Douglas County braces for mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Push to get Hispanic community vaccinated
Country music legend impostor
