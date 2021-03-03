String of car break-ins in Louisville reported Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night after a string of break-ins were reported in Louisville, Nebraska Monday.

Documents show that break-ins and stolen valuables were reported in Louisville Monday on Cherry Avenue, Oak Street, Maple Street, Walnut Street, and Main Street.

“We ask that every night, make sure to check that your vehicles are locked and valuables are removed to reduce the risk of theft or damage,” said the Sheriff’s office.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to 402-296-9370.

