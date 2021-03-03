Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More great March warmth with less wind today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day chilly so don’t forget the coat out the door this morning. I expect us to take all the best parts of yesterday and subtract the wind. That will add up to a phenomenal March afternoon for us to enjoy.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Enjoy the light southeast wind that will be much lighter at at 5-10 mph by the afternoon. This fantastic weather is expected to stick around the rest of the week with a bit of a setback Friday. So much sunshine and mild weather will likely finish melting the snow.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weekend looks to be just as nice with Saturday likely the better of the two days. Southwest wind gusts are likely to increase Sunday and be rather pesky.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of any rain would be from a storm system moving through the middle of the country Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Check out the latest with that forecast here.

