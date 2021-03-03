Advertisement

Nebraska legislature hears bill on making election day a holiday

(KFYR-TV)
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers heard testimony on a bill that proponents say would guarantee all eligible voters in the state would get a chance to cast their ballot.

LB 577 calls for a vote by mail ballots to include a postage-paid return envelope, update voter registration through the DMV and establish election day as a state holiday.

“For many people, it is difficult to find the time to vote on a workday while the polls are open. According to a Census Bureau survey the primary reason that 14 percent of people did not vote in the 2016 general election was due to their busy schedule,” said Senator Eliot Bostar. An election day holiday is not a partisan issue, a pew research center poll found that Americans on both sides of the aisle support making election day a holiday.”

There are several states that have already established election day as a holiday. Nebraska governor Pete rickets says he would not sign the measure if it reached his desk.

