Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers hear two bills related to Black history holidays

By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers on Wednesday heard about two bills looking to create new state holidays honoring two critical periods in Black history.

Omaha is the birthplace of civil rights leader Malcolm X; there are 18 acres in the city near 34th and Pinkney streets that a part of his foundation.

The other is Juneteenth or Freedom Day — when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free in 1965.

Two different bills would create two separate holidays in Nebraska.

“For an individual, Juneteenth is a reflection on our ability to change. And we have to look no further than President Lincoln himself,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, whose proposal would replace Arbor Day with Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Karen Bell-Dancy with YMCA Lincoln spoke in support of the bill.

“While independence day marks white Americans freedom from British rule, Juneteenth marks an important date for black Americans freedom from enslavement,” she said.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney’s bill would make Malcolm X’s birthday — May 19 — a state holiday.

“Globally, Malcolm X is recognized as a cultural figure in the fight against racism, oppression and human rights. I’ve always been disgusted with the lack of appreciation by our state towards Malcolm X’s efforts,” said McKinney, who represents Omaha.

Devonte Abram cited Gerald Ford, another famous Omaha native — who was also in support of recognizing Black history — in his statement of support.

“I knew more about President Gerald Ford growing up than I did Malcolm X. Gerald Ford is from Omaha; so was Malcolm X. But it was Gerald Ford who decided in 1976 that Black History Month should be a national celebration,” Abram said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman warns a potential scam from her idol
“During the day it’s constant. Just the vibration, the noise level is higher than what it...
Semis driving down West Center Road are causing headaches for residents
Neighbors frustrated with growing trash pile in Omaha neighborhood
2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma
Omaha businesses hit with high property tax tab

Latest News

Nebraska legislature hears bill on making Election Day a state holiday
Nebraska state capitol building. (AP file photo)
Nebraska lawmakers conduct hearing on bill to extend handgun waiting period
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer
U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly to join Nebraska Attorney General’s Office