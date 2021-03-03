Nebraska to allocate COVID-19 vaccine for those under 65 with certain comorbidities

LINCOLN Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced during his COVID-19 update Wednesday morning that the state will work with local health departments to administer vaccine to Nebraskans with certain pre-existing conditions in Phase 2A.

The governor announced that the state is planning to allow healthcare providers to help local health directors determine which of those with certain comorbidities should be eligible for vaccine at the start of Phase 2A, “which is very near,” according to Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“As our prioritization has changed with an age-based focus, we are aware that medical conditions can still increase a patient’s risk of a poor outcome from COVID-19,” she said.

When the state moves into Phase 2A, 90% of Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination allocations will be administered to those ages 50-64, but 10% of weekly allocations will be administered to those with certain pre-existing conditions.

“The decision of who will be vaccinated with those doses will be made by the medical community. The state will not be determining what medical conditions are included. The med comm will identify the appropriate patients and work with the health depts to get them scheduled,” Ling said.

Some locations may set up special clinics, others may opt to get them scheduled into existing community clinics, she said.

“It is important to note that not all medical conditions are the same,” Ling said. “For example, a person with high blood pressure that is controlled on one low-dose medication is very dif than a person with high blood pressure maxed out on four medications and still has uncontrolled blood pressure. This is why it is important to allow the medical community to make these decisions so we can get the highest-risk patients vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Ling urged those who aren’t yet registered on the Nebraska vaccination registration portal to do so.

“Moving forward, the state system will be the sole source for sign-ups,” she said.

Local health department sign-ups were imported, she said, but those who are concerned their registration hasn’t transferred may do so again, or call the state’s vaccination hotline for assistance.

