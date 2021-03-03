Girls state basketball, Class A and Class B quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An expanded girls basketball state tournament tips off at Pinnacle Bank Arena with six games. Four Class A quarterfinals and two Class B quarterfinals.

Omaha Central advances with a 54-50 win against Lincoln Southwest. They will play Pius X, they beat Millard North 40-20. That semifinal game will be Friday at 6:15 p.m.

At night in two other Class A quarterfinals, Millard South beat Lincoln East 62-51, Fremont beat North Platte 72-37. These winners will meet Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Class B also had two quarterfinals, both in the morning. Top seeded Norris beat Bennington 62-41, York beat Skutt 31-28. The other two Class B quarterfinals will be played Wednesday morning.

