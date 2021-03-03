Advertisement

Girls state basketball, Class A and Class B quarterfinals

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An expanded girls basketball state tournament tips off at Pinnacle Bank Arena with six games. Four Class A quarterfinals and two Class B quarterfinals.

Omaha Central advances with a 54-50 win against Lincoln Southwest. They will play Pius X, they beat Millard North 40-20. That semifinal game will be Friday at 6:15 p.m.

At night in two other Class A quarterfinals, Millard South beat Lincoln East 62-51, Fremont beat North Platte 72-37. These winners will meet Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Class B also had two quarterfinals, both in the morning. Top seeded Norris beat Bennington 62-41, York beat Skutt 31-28. The other two Class B quarterfinals will be played Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Neighbors frustrated with growing trash pile in Omaha neighborhood
55-year-old man missing in Omaha
One dead, 2 people hurt in shooting outside of Omaha bar
2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma

Latest News

Josiah Dotzler cuts down a net for Bellevue West
Class A state quarterfinal matchup projections
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen #0 MBB vs Penn State
In less than one season Teddy Allen leaves the Huskers
Source: BTN
Huskers beat Minnesota on senior day
Bellevue West players head to the bench after a Josiah Dotzler three pointer in the T-bird's...
Bellevue West will head to district final after win over Fremont