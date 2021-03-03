Flood watch continues in eastern Nebraska due to ice jams along Platte River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flood watch continues to be in effect throughout east-central Nebraska, northeast Nebraska, and southeast Nebraska due to ice jams along the rivers, primarily the Platte River.

Dodge, Butler, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington, Colfax, Platte, and Cass counties are all under the flood watch.

Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring flooding in the low-lying areas around the Platte near Fremont.

Ridgeland Road at State Lakes Road is now closed due to flooding.

As there continues to be flooding in low lying areas along the Platte, make sure you DO NOT drive around barricades.... Posted by Dodge County Sheriff's Office NE on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Residents in southwest Fremont are seeing the effects of an ice jam near the Highway 77 bridge as well.

Flooding in southwest Fremont caused by an ice jam. (WOWT)

