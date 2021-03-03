Flood watch continues in eastern Nebraska due to ice jams along Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flood watch continues to be in effect throughout east-central Nebraska, northeast Nebraska, and southeast Nebraska due to ice jams along the rivers, primarily the Platte River.
Dodge, Butler, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington, Colfax, Platte, and Cass counties are all under the flood watch.
Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring flooding in the low-lying areas around the Platte near Fremont.
Ridgeland Road at State Lakes Road is now closed due to flooding.
Residents in southwest Fremont are seeing the effects of an ice jam near the Highway 77 bridge as well.
