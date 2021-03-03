Douglas County Health officials prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations rollout

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health tells 6 News how they’re planning to follow through with the president’s announcement of having enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May.

Things change quickly when it comes to vaccinating Americans and throughout the pandemic, Douglas County Health says plans often get scrapped and remade.

“And it’s certainly something we’ve anticipated,” Health Department spokesperson Phil Rooney said.

Now the time is here. The county health department says vaccinations expanded over the past month.

But now, they have to map out how to inoculate the remaining adults across the county.

“We’ll scale up as we need to, but a lot of it may go through doctor’s offices, some of it may go through clinics, some may go through pharmacies. So we’ll have to figure out what we’re talking about,” Rooney said

It’s something county officials responsible for planning clinics will have to figure out. Meanwhile, thousands of Johnson & Johnson doses are on the way for local educators.

Two clinics are scheduled for Saturday at Millard North and Omaha North high schools.

“It’s something we’re certainly looking forward to,” Rooney said.

The president’s announcement means COVID-19 vaccine doses will be ready, but it doesn’t mean they’ll be administered by the end of May.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.