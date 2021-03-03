Clay’s Evening Forecast - More spring-like weather to close the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a beautiful March day with highs that reached the mid 60s and near 70 for many areas.

We also combined that with lots of sunshine which just made it that much better. Tonight, those clear skies will allow us to cool rather quickly. We’ll fall off into the 40s this evening, and eventually the 30s by Thursday morning. Once again, our weather should reach wonderful temperatures by the afternoon. We should be very close to or slightly warmer than what we saw today.

Friday comes with a minor set back as temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s, but that’s still well above average for the time of year. We may see a few more clouds in the sky over the next few days. This nice weather continues through the weekend with highs back in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Watch out for some windy conditions on Sunday.

We’re keeping our eye on a system early to middle of next week. Models don’t agree on timing, but both bring some rain chances. We;re specifically watching the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. This looks to kick off a cooler and perhaps busier weather pattern for the middle part of the month.

