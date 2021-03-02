Westside High School teacher gets peace of mind after COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Monday at Westside High School just feels different for Curt Peterson.

“Certainly not a finish line, but definitely peace of mind,” said Peterson.

It’s his 27th year teaching at Westside. Curt walked into the Nebraska Medicine Clinic in Southwest Omaha on Sunday afternoon, grateful and thankful he’s getting his dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I realized I’m one of the oldest at Westside, ha! I figured that out. We’re all in agreement that the educational wellbeing of the kids is important and keeping school open plays a huge role in that,” said Peterson.

Douglas County is expecting to expand weekly vaccinations of teachers and staff with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine.

The county set aside around 1,000 doses for educators in the last week and each district in the county gets a certain percentage based on enrollment.

There are two tiers, the first tier impacts employees with direct sustained contact with students based on age from oldest to youngest. The second tier is for employees who don’t have sustained contact with students.

“Kids do better when they’re in the building and a lot of students who are mature enough recognize that as well,” said Peterson.

School district officials have been told the ramping up with more vaccines could happen as soon as this Saturday.

