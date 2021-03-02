Tuesday March 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County provides vaccine update

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County Vaccine update

In an update to the board of commissioners, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says the county has been allotted a little more than 12,000 vaccines for this week, that’s an increase of 14-percent over last week.

Out of those, 10-percent are for area educators who are still early in the vaccination process.

Douglas County is also on the receiving end of 5,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We actually have the flexibility to vaccinate our critical infrastructure workers and so we went back to our superintendents to see if they were interested in it for their educators and they said yes,” said Dr. Pour.

Dr. Pour says this weekend, 2 clinics will be set up to continue that vaccination effort. One will be at Millard North High School, the other at Omaha North.

COVID-19 variants in Douglas County

The B117 variant from the U.K. was identified in the county on Friday, and several cases of the California variant showed up Saturday.

Dr. Pour says the health department worked over the weekend to find people who had been in contact with the infected patients, to test them for the new variants.

While results are still pending, Dr. Pour says it is an important reminder that we are still in a pandemic, and safety measures need to remain in place.

“We have to be conscientious of wearing our masks, keeping our social distancing, and most importantly to get vaccines out as quickly as possible to as many people as possible,” said Dr. Pour.

Dr. Pour also mentioned that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, the Kroc Center is planning clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, March 4, and March 8. As of Thursday, however, all appointments for these clinics there are full.

Pottawattamie County

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

