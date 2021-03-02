Trash pile up could soon be removed from Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The snow is melting away, but the pile of trash near 13th and Vinton remained as of Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors have complained of the garbage blowing into the street and onto their property.

City Councilmember, Vinny Palermo, said he’s been aware of the growing issue in his district for quite some time.

“It’s a unique and challenging area of rowhomes who each have carts who maybe have problems getting the carts to the street,” he said.

The City said each of the 12 homes in the area was given two carts. One is for trash collection and the other is for recycling.

Palermo said there currently isn’t room for 24 carts to be collected on the street.

“We should supply them homeowners with a place to put their carts for FCC to be able to pick up the garbage,” he added.

The City Councilman also wants to remind people that they need to follow the new rules of the trash pickup. The FCC does not collect garbage that is outside of the bins.

“Before they would take a trash bag with them maybe on the way out or to the way to their car, and they would drop that trash bag into the pile of trash,” he added.

Palermo said he wants residents to get in the habit of using their carts. He said he’s working with the city’s Public Works Department to correct and prevent another pile up.

He said FCC has been alerted of the issue and plans to remove the garbage pile as soon as they can.

