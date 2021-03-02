Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Southwest wind helps us warm well above average!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air of yesterday lingers this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s out the door. Sunny skies and a southwest wind will work for us in a big way today! Highs will jump to near 60 degrees over much of the area.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely in the area with the strongest likely to be north of the metro. That blustery southwest wind will be what helps us warm.

We’ll be able to keep the warmth around the rest of the week but won’t have to deal with the wind as much. Highs will steadily top out near 60 degrees right into and through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There are no signs of any precipitation in the forecast until the middle of next week. We should be able to stay very mild as well. Keep an eye on that 10 day forecast here.

