Omaha Police Union endorses Mayor Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While 6 News doesn’t always report on endorsements because there are so many of them in a campaign season, this is a large and influential voting block in Omaha.

The Omaha Police Officer’s Association endorsed Jean Stothert Tuesday. While the police union didn’t endorse anyone four years ago in the mayoral election, the union president said 2020 changed their minds.

“This is us rewarding loyalty for a mayor who has stood with us. We talked about difficult times last year -- even during her budget presentation when, by my count, she was interrupted 15-19 times. She still said she is not defunding the police,” said Omaha Police Officer’s Association President, Sgt. Tony Conner.

The police union interviewed just two of the candidates, Mayor Stothert and RJ Neary. Mark Gudgel says he would have declined the invitation if he had been asked.

Right now, there are five candidates and four Democrats are trying to unseat Mayor Stothert. The top two vote-getters in the April primary will move on to the general election in May.

6 News emailed the other two candidates but didn’t hear back in time.

