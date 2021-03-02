Omaha Police investigate two shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an apartment shooting and neighborhood shooting on Monday.

The first shooting was at an apartment. Officer went to an apartment near North 106th Plaza for a shooting at 6:13 p.m.

When arriving, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital.

Witnesses told police two men and one woman left in a silver car. The driver and both of the rear seat passengers are described as teenagers.

They described the driver in her late teens and one of the back seat passengers has short curly hair and could possibly be the shooter. The car is described as an early 2000s sedan, possibly an Impala with a white front fender.

Police say the shooting happened inside of the car and they left heading east.

The second shooting is near a neighborhood by 24th and Pratt. There were two calls reported, the first call was on suspicious activities, then the ShotSpotter indicated 10 shots.

A person was taken to the hospital and many people left the scene.

Police are talking to witnesses and their attention is on a specific house.

6 News will continue to give updates.

