Omaha Police investigate shooting near 24th and Pratt
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 24th and Pratt streets Monday evening to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.
Upon arrival, police located a 31-year-old victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.