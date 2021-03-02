Omaha Police investigate shooting near 24th and Pratt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 24th and Pratt streets Monday evening to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arrival, police located a 31-year-old victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

