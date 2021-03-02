New polling shows white Republicans among those most reluctant to get COVID vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a lot of data about minorities hesitating to get the COVID vaccine and new numbers is showing another reluctant group.

Recent polling by Civiq indicates white Republicans are the most hesitant of all groups surveyed.

“I don’t think it’s been out long enough for me to feel confident behind what’s in it -- and what it does to my body and my children’s bodies,” said Barbara Sullivan. Despite FDA approval Sullivan said she’s not convinced the COVID vaccine is safe.

“What it does to people down the road there’s a lot of unknowns right now, so for me, the risk is great than the reward right now,” said Sullivan.

6 News spoke with several Republicans who shared similar thoughts but didn’t want to go on camera. Civiqs has been polling of registered voters over time asking if they would get the vaccine. In all groups surveyed, the reluctance has been on a decline, but less so among white Republicans who -- most recently -- 56 percent said they are unsure about it; a far higher percentage than both Black and Hispanic Americans, of which about 30 percent are hesitant. While only 7 percent of white Democrats are unsure about the vaccine.

“I’d like to wait because I feel like it’s experimental at this point and we’re young and healthy,” said Patty Martin, who said she’s not a registered Republican but does lean that way. “We just try to stay healthy and take our vitamins and exercise and keep our immune systems pretty good.”

Martin said she prefers to simply stick with the safety precautions, rather than get the vaccine

“Wash our hands and wear our masks when we have to,” said Martin. “So we’re just kind of waiting at this point -- we have a lot of friends that feel the way we do.”

Last week the state held several virtual town halls reaching out to minority communities with the truth about the vaccine. 6 News asked the Governor’s Office if similar efforts are being made to encourage white Republicans to get the shot, and we were told they are reaching out to all communities with their #FinishStrongNE campaign.

