Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Temperatures staying well above-normal through the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Above-normal highs stick around through the week, with plenty of sunshine on tap!

Tuesday started off with temperatures in the 20s. Strong winds from the SSW and plentiful sunshine allowed highs to soar into the 60s by the afternoon! Temperatures are running 15 to 25 degrees warmer than this time Monday afternoon.

Today is the first day Omaha has warmed into the 60s since December 9th. Our “normal” high for March 2nd is 44°. The temperatures we’re experiencing are more fitting for April!

Winds will continue to back off throughout the evening, with clear skies and lows dropping down near 30° overnight.

More sunshine but less wind in store Wednesday, with highs back in the lower-60s! A few more clouds move in Thursday, but temperatures will once again top out in the lower-60s during the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s and 60s stick around through the weekend, under partly cloudy skies. Winds pick up yet again Sunday, with highs by the beginning of next week warming into the mid to even upper-60s!

Weather conditions look dry for us through this week, with rain chances returning off and on next Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will likely cool back off a bit – into the 50s and possibly upper-40s – during this time as well.

