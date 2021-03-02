Advertisement

LPD investigates suspicious death in north Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old male...
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old male at a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of an approximately 30-year-old male at a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street. According to LPD, the circumstances surrounding this death are suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

On March 1, 2020 at 11:09 a.m. LPD officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of North 20th Street, to check the security of the residence after a door was observed to have been left open. Upon arrival the officers located a male deceased inside.

Lincoln police are currently trying to notify the next of kin of the deceased.

Officers and investigators are currently processing the scene and collecting any available evidence. Residents should expect a law enforcement presence in the area to assist in these investigative efforts.

Lincoln police said there is no known threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information can call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. Additional details will be provided at a press briefing on March 2, 2021 at 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, 2 people hurt in shooting outside of Omaha bar
55-year-old man missing in Omaha
Two people injured during fight in Omaha sports bar
Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman passes away from cancer
Nebraska seeing higher gas prices than the region

Latest News

Pottawattamie County urban renewal project underway
Pottawattamie County plans renovations for courthouse complex
New polling shows white Republicans among those most reluctant to get COVID vaccine
New protocols and screenings raise questions on detecting COVID-19
2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma
Pottawattamie County urban renewal project underway
Pottawattamie County urban renewal project underway