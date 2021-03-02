Advertisement

Class A state quarterfinal matchup projections

Josiah Dotzler cuts down a net for Bellevue West
Josiah Dotzler cuts down a net for Bellevue West(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a wild night of Class A basketball that saw four of the seven district one seeds lose, this is what we believe the quarterfinals will look like Tuesday March 9th in Lincoln.

Based on the math from coaches:

(1) Millard North vs. (8) Millard South

(2) Bellevue West vs. (7) Lincoln East

(3) Creighton Prep vs. (6) Papillion-La Vista South

(4) Pius X vs. (5) Millard West

Bellevue West was the top seed at the beginning of districts but it looks that position will now go to Millard North. As long as both teams make it through the quarterfinals and semifinals it won’t matter if they meet again in the championship.

The four district one seeds that lost were Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista, Westside, and Pius X. Pius X advances thanks to the wildcard.

