Police charge 5 in shooting of 2-year-old in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have charged five people with attempted murder in a brazen Des Moines shooting that critically injured a 2-year-old child.

Police say the shooting happened Monday night when more than a dozen shots were fired into a house. Officers called to the home found that one of the shots had hit a toddler inside.

The child was rushed to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Police later arrested five people ranging in age from 18 to 20 believed to have been involved in the shooting.

All were initially charged with attempted murder and weapons counts. Police say the group intentionally targeted the house, but say the toddler and a 17-year-old girl who were in the home at the time were not the intended targets.

