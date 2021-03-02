Advertisement

2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma

(Valley news Live)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - Police in eastern Oklahoma say two 17-year-old suspects are dead after a short police chase.

Muskogee Police said in a statement a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed by police and a 17-year-old boy shot and killed himself during the incident Sunday afternoon. Police have not released the teens’ names.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee told Oklahoma City TV station KWTV they’re believed to be runaways from Blair, Nebraska.

After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed. Police say the two teens then fled the vehicle and the girl fired at police.

