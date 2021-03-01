Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A colder start to an otherwise fantastic week as we dive into March

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be chilly out the door with temps in the 20s and wind chills occasionally in the teens. This is the start of what will be the coldest day of the week in the area.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

You’ll notice the north wind pick up some later this morning as the reinforcing colder air moves in from the north. Gusts to 25 mph will be with us through the middle of the day. Those should relax in the afternoon some.

Monday Wind
Monday Wind(WOWT)

After today, we’ll spend every afternoon making a run at 60 degrees! The forecast shows several days well above average with abundant sunshine and very dry conditions. Quite a pleasant start to March after the brutal February we went through.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

