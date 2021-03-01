Advertisement

Pride of Iowa sandwich making facility burned to ground

The Pride of Iowa Sandwiches manufacturing facility in Marengo, Iowa burned to the ground during a fire on Saturday, February 28, 2021.(Kathy Jo Kurth)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa. (AP) - The Pride of Iowa sandwich-making facility in east-central Iowa has been destroyed in a fire.

Television station KCRG reports that firefighters were called to the plant in Marengo around 9 p.m. Saturday for the fire. Officials say the facility was closed and that no one was working in the building at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials say crews were able to salvage one freezer, but the rest of the plant was destroyed.

The Pride of Iowa makes sandwiches for sale in vending machines and at convenience stores.

