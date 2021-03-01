Northwest Omaha offers new recycling drop-off site

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced a partnership with Mulhall’s Garden and Home to offer a new recycling drop-off location in Northwest Omaha.

According to the release, the drop-off site at Mulhall’s Garden + Home will have a dedicated bin for glass recycling as well as the same mixed recyclables accepted through the city’s curbside recycling pickup.

The recycling drop-off will be open from dawn until dusk and be located in the southwest corner of Mulhall’s parking lot.

More information is available by calling the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238.

