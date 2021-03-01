Neighbors frustrated with growing trash pile in neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people say there’s a smelly eyesore near the corner of 13th and Vinton.

“The neighbors along with myself and everyone are just frustrated with the piling up of the trash over here,” John Cap, owner of Cap’s Bowling Alley said.

Cap said he’s been dealing with the trash for years.

“The bags get ripped open. Winds come around. We’re constantly cleaning our parking lot all year long. It’s just garbage that blows in from across the street,” he explained.

The Public Work’s Department says any trash that’s outside of the bins will not be picked up.

The website also says items shouldn’t stick out of the carts. Lids must be able to close completely. It also says carts shouldn’t be placed near things like light poles or mailboxes.

The city pointed out that each home in the area has a bin for trash and a bin for recycling. Cap said he thought that would have made the problem disappear.

“Because everyone would have their own bin. Where before they never even used a garbage can. They just stacked it up like it is now,” he said.

Instead, he said the problem continued. He said the pile visible on Monday after wasn’t the worst of it.

“Usually there’s furniture, appliances, you name it stacked up there. And it’s only getting worse.”

The Public Work’s Department said they are aware of the problem. They said they are working to come up with a solution to remove the trash.

