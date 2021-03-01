Advertisement

Nebraska regulators sue ethanol plant, citing pollution

(WOWT)
By Grant Schulte
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - State regulators have filed a lawsuit accusing a Nebraska ethanol plant of repeatedly failing to comply with their orders to clean up wastewater and old, pesticide-laced seed corn.

The lawsuit filed Monday comes amid growing complaints about the AltEn plant outside of Mead, a town of less than 600 people about 37 miles west of Omaha. Mead residents have complained about a stench coming from the plant since shortly after it opened in 2015.

They’ve reported bloody noses, headaches, and trouble breathing, although no one has studied whether those problems are tied to the plant. Officials say the corn waste has been stockpiled at the plant and spread over nearby fields.

