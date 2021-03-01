Monday March 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County expands number of vaccine appointments

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

More vaccines available in Douglas County

According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, due to an increase in COVID-19 vaccine availability, more appointments have opened up this week.

The vaccine is currently available to those 65 years of age or older.

For information head to the Douglas County Health Department website or call 402-444-3400.

Ricketts: Nebraska could receive new J&J vaccine this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska could get its first doses of drug-maker Johnson & Johnson’s new coronavirus vaccine as early as this week.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state has been allowed to order up 15,000 doses, but state officials don’t yet know how much they’ll get. The announcement came days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine, clearing the way for a third shot that’s shown to be effective.

Unlike the vaccines from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses to provide full immunity, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be delivered in one shot.

Ricketts says the state also expects to get 18,720 Pfizer doses and 17,000 Moderna doses this week

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that a man and three women, all of them over 70 years of age have died due to COVID-19, bringing the community death toll to 664, according to a Monday’s news release.

DCHD also confirmed 132 new positive cases since Friday, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 63,903. The rolling seven-day average locally is 69 cases.

DCHD reports 55,687 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the release, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy with 388 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 113 beds available.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Additionally, the Kroc Center is planning clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, March 4, and March 8. As of Thursday, however, all appointments for these clinics there are full.

Pottawattamie County

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.