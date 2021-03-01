Advertisement

55-year-old man missing in Omaha

(AP Images)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a 55-year-old man who is missing.

William “Bill” Zelasko was last seen near 83rd and Dodge Street possibly going to 105th and Evans. Zelasko is described as 5′8, 250 pounds, wears glasses, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, grey shirt, black pants, and has on grey shoes while carrying a black backpack.

If anyone finds Zelasko’s whereabouts, police say to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, 2 people hurt in shooting outside of Omaha bar
Cat dies in house fire near 157th Street
Man steals 300 religious tracts from Omaha family’s porch
Authorities investigate after explosive device reported at Nebraska Chinese Association
Injured man taken to hospital after shooting inside Council Bluffs bar

Latest News

Owner of Omaha clinical research company making Black history
Hour by hour forecast Monday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Clear and cool tonight. Sunny and seasonable Monday!
Two hurt, one killed in overnight violence
Two hurt, one killed in overnight violence
Sunday, February 28th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast