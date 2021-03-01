55-year-old man missing in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a 55-year-old man who is missing.

William “Bill” Zelasko was last seen near 83rd and Dodge Street possibly going to 105th and Evans. Zelasko is described as 5′8, 250 pounds, wears glasses, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, grey shirt, black pants, and has on grey shoes while carrying a black backpack.

If anyone finds Zelasko’s whereabouts, police say to call 911.

