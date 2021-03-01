Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much warmer weather on the way for the rest of the week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - March is coming in like a lamb, rather than a lion, with unseasonably warm weather on the way this week!

Monday started with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s. We quickly warmed into the mid to upper-30s, but a back-door cold front pushed in colder air from the northeast throughout the day and prevented temperatures from warming up much more in the Metro. A temperature gradient exists across the WOWT viewing area Monday afternoon, with the coldest air near Carroll and the warmest air in Beatrice and Falls City.

Northeast winds will allow this cooler air to continue moving in through the evening and early overnight hours, before our winds shift to the south! This means we’ll hit our low in the mid-20s shortly after midnight, with temperatures rising through the rest of the overnight hours.

March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring, and the rest of the week is trending VERY spring-like.

Strong SSW winds will guide temperatures in the upper-50s by Tuesday afternoon, far above-normal for this time of year. Winds could gust up to 35 mph.

Gusty winds will bring in warmer weather Tuesday (WOWT)

Calmer winds return Wednesday, but the warmth remains. Highs will likely range from the mid-50s to the lower-60s through the workweek under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Lows will range from the upper-20s to the upper-30s.

Highs in the 50s and 60s expected for the rest of the week (WOWT)

Winds pick back up yet again Sunday, driving temperatures into the mid-60s Sunday through Tuesday. Any mention of rain likely holds off until the middle part of NEXT week.

Ice jams along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers remain of concern, with Flood Warnings still in effect for the Platte around Schuyler and Fremont.

Ice jam flooding still a concern along the Platte (WOWT)

Keep track of the warm 10-day forecast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.