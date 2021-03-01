In less than one season Teddy Allen leaves the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fred Hoiberg announces the Huskers leading scorer Teddy Allen is no longer part of the team. In 22 games this season he scored more than 16 points per game with more than four rebounds. This comes less than a week after Teddy scored 41 points, which is second-best all-time in program history.

The following game Teddy only played 20 minutes and then Saturday he played ten minutes, part of the reduction in minutes was attributed to a wrist injury.

“I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to come back to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball in the best conference in the country” Allen said. “I appreciate the support I’ve received from everyone in the program. I am thankful for the love I have received from my teammates and the relationships we have built over the last year. I also want to give a special thank you to the Husker fans for their encouragement and support.

“After a lot of thought over the last few days, I have made the decision to focus on getting fully healthy in preparation for the next step in my basketball journey. I will continue to stay at Nebraska for the spring semester and work toward graduation. I am looking forward to what the future holds, as I explore my options.”

Nebraska was Allen’s third division one program. He started at West Virginia, transferred to Wichita State before moving to Western Nebraska Community College, where he was the national junior college scoring leader in 2019-20.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to coach Teddy over the past year,” Hoiberg said. “We will support him as he finishes the spring semester and wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

The Huskers host Rutgers tonight at 6 p.m.

