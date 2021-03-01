Honoring delivery drivers in the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This pandemic has shined a light on everyday heroes. From doctors to nurses, pharmacists to grocery store employees.

But now, a new unsung hero has emerged.

“I’ve been with UPS a little over 15 years now,” said Sam Peterson, UPS package car driver.

What started as a post high school job has now transformed into a career.

”Now, having worked as a delivery driver for the last seven years, I now know Omaha in the way I would have never imagined possible,” said Peterson.

That knowledge has come in handy.

”Especially when you think to last February, you know a year ago, none of us would have thought that last year would have happened in the way it did,” said Peterson.

When the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out in December of 2020, delivery drivers like Sam stepped up all across the country.

”When you have a manager you know grab you in the morning and say ‘hey I need to talk to you.’ You’re thinking uh oh, but they just come down and make sure the package is on the vehicle, that -- tell you that this has to be your first stop today,” said Peterson.

He has delivered two boxes filled with doses of the life-saving vaccines so far.

”It’s strange to hear about it on the news and then see the box in your truck. It’s just like ‘oh, this is happening,’” said Peterson.

While caring for these boxes and making sure they arrive on time, where they need to be seems like a daunting task. For Sam, it’s just another Monday.

”Most of the time you’re just focused on delivering everything that’s on your truck and it’s easy to lose perspective on what you’re doing and how much people are depending on that stuff coming in,” said Peterson.

As the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine rolls out today, Peterson is looking forward to tomorrow and the next day as we leave 2020 where it belongs, in the rearview.

”That’s really what I’m hoping for going forward here and we can go back to delivering just mundane things,” said Peterson.

Peterson added he and other drivers throughout the Omaha-metro are grateful for all the added thanks and appreciation from their customers throughout this pandemic.

