Hastings man charged in connection with Saturday officer involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man faces four felony charges in connection with an officer-involved shooting which happened Saturday.

Seth Burge, 28, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The charges specifically refer to offenses committed Saturday, Feb. 27. Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss confirmed to Local4 that Burge was the suspect involved in the Saturday officer-involved shooting.

A Hastings Police department press release issued Saturday afternoon indicated that an officer had been involved in a shooting at about 1 p.m. that day. Since then the police department has referred all questions to the Nebraska State Patrol. Court records Monday morning did name a police officer in connection with Burge’s charges, but Local4 will not report that name at this time.

In a Monday afternoon press release, the state patrol said Burge was hospitalized in Lincoln. The press release did not specify what injuries Burge may have suffered. There was also no word on what injuries, if any, suffered by the officer involved in the shooting.

A warrant was issued for Burge’s arrest Sunday, indicating that once he was in custody his bond would be $250,000, and that once arrested, his court date would be on the Thursday following the arrest. The state patrol confirmed Monday afternoon that it had filed a warrant for Burge.

An Adams County judge Monday sealed a court record which would have revealed more information about the circumstances related to the charges against Burge.

The combined max penalties for convictions on the charges Burge faces total 105 years in prison.

The state patrol is still investigating the shooting.

