Fairbury man accused of killing two-year-old boy

FAIRBURY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Fairbury man is in jail after authorities say he killed a two-year-old child.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were performing a welfare check at an apartment in Fairbury on Friday when a woman said she needed an ambulance for her child. After hearing the ambulance call, deputies say 18-year-old Jake Gonzalez fled on foot and evaded police.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the child unresponsive in the closet with severe injuries to the head and torso. The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and eventually flown to an Omaha hospital by medical helicopter. He was pronounced dead in Omaha.

Deputies arrested Gonzalez shortly after he fled. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment and obstruction.

The incident remains under investigation.

Gonzalez was out on bond after being charged with assault and weapons violations last year. In that case, he is accused of shooting a man in Fairbury. He was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Thursday.

-- A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the child as the son of Jake Gonzalez.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.