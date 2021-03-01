AltEn ethanol plant hit with massive lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mead ethanol plant is getting hit with a massive lawsuit from Nebraska’s attorney general.

The state’s top lawyer said the 97-page complaint is one of the largest environmental cases.

Since Friday, the state has been testing the soil in Mead and at this point, they don’t believe it is contaminated.

They’re looking for the chemicals of neonicotinoids, a group of insecticides. For perspective, Minnesota says a safe standard is around 77 parts per billion.

Nearby wells have measured around 26 parts per billion. But a nearby tributary recorded around 3,000 and the lagoon on the ethanol plant property is up to 30,000.

So it’s easy to see the concern.

Today, Gov. Ricketts didn’t mince words over the lawsuit and neither did the attorney general.

“This is a company that is terribly managed,” said Gov. Ricketts.

“Typically, it doesn’t get to the point of a lawsuit,” said Attorney General Doug Peterson.

More than a year ago a 6 On Your Side investigation raised questions about this ethanol plant. This prompt state officials to take a deep look into the environmental concerns.

A watchdog group reported “AltEn” used seen corn coated with pesticides.

“I’m afraid to get my hopes up because I’ve dealt with them for so many years,” said Jody Weible, a neighbor.

Neighbors like Jody have been frustrated, believing the situation from the smell to the potential for contaminating the water isn’t getting better.

She tells 6 News she’s is hopeful that the lawsuit is the beginning of the end for AltEn’s egregious assault on our environment and health.

“I understand many Nebraskans have been frustrated by this,” said Jim Macy, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The lawsuit demands clean up of the piles of corn by-product called “distillers grain.” It’s estimated there are 100,000 tons of it.

The attorney general says these demands were made a year ago with little progress.

We have not had an opportunity to process the details of the lawsuit at this time. AltEn has been taking all measures on an ongoing basis to contain and clean up the accidental spill caused by the failed seal due to freezing temperatures, and those efforts have been successful to date. AltEn is working on steps to address clean up issues on the property and those have been ongoing.

