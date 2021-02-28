UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) - The U.N. Human Rights Office says it has received “credible information” that a crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded.

It would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding that the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup. Security forces also made many arrests this weekend.

The U.N. office says the deaths occurred as police fired into crowds in the cities of Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku. It said the authorities also used tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and stun grenades.

