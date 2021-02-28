Two people injured during fight in Omaha sports bar
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two people who were cut during a fight in a sports bar.
Officers went to the Nebraska Medical Center on a cutting report at 12:45 a.m. Sunday after two people arrived at the hospital.
Jorge Flores, 31, and Christian Portillo, 35, spoke to officers and said they were possibly cut from broken bottles during a big fight at Azul Sports Bar. They say their injuries are non-life-threatening.
