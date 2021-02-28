Officials investigate three small fires at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and Public Safety are looking into a small fire at Creighton Sunday morning.

The Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Department, and Creighton’s Department of Public Safety responded to an incident at a residence hall. Three small fires had been set at hand sanitizer stations, one of which triggered the fire suppression system in the building.

The students were safely evacuated to the student center and no one was injured.

