New organization aims to help end hunger in the Omaha-metro community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Hundreds of Carter Lake residents line up for food. It’s become an all too familiar sight for volunteers.

“You know, in a small town like Carter Lake, you know a lot of these people personally, on a personal level. It’s just an overwhelming feeling to be able to help,” said Jim Hawkins, Carter Lake Presbyterian Community Church.

That’s where Story Street Pantry comes in.

It’s a new organization that started when the pandemic hit.

They work as a logistics team helping to bring food and volunteers to the places they partner with.

“Once the pandemic happened, we mobilized and started working with multiple groups to open up food pantries and started giving out more food as a result of the increased need,” said Loren Knauss, Story Street Pantry Executive Director.

That need grew so much that within a four-month period, the Story Street Pantry went from one pantry partnership to five.

“The need existed before but with the pandemic, the amount of food needed by families, it doubled if not three times more food needed than before,” said Knauss.

They have dozens of volunteers that show up weekly at sites across the metro ranging from South Omaha to Carter Lake to Oakland, Iowa.

“It will expand. It’s not a might. It will,” said Knauss.

Volunteers say they’ll be here as long as people need them.

“We are here to help the community, doing our little bit, our little part.”

