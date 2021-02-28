Nebraska Sen. Sasse rebuked by state’s Republican committee

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Republicans have reprimanded U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for his work in Washington, D.C., but stopped short of censuring him Saturday for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.

Sasse’s was one of just seven Republicans who voted last month to convict Trump at his impeachment trial and he has been openly critical of Trump.

The state GOP’s Central Committee approved a resolution Saturday that expresses “deep disappointment and sadness” about Sasse’s approach to the job he was just re-elected to in November and urges him to represent “the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska.”

Sasse dismissed the resolution afterward.

