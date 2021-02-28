Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy and cooler for the last day of February

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies this morning will make way for more afternoon sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 30s thanks to a strong NNW wind. Some spots southwest of the Metro may warm into the lower-40s. Overall, this will feel quite a bit colder than the highs in the 50s we experienced Saturday! Gusts up to 35 mph are likely this morning, with slightly lower wind speeds this afternoon and evening.

NNW wind gusts up to 35 mph Sunday (WOWT)

Lows tonight drop into the mid-20s under clear skies. Plentiful sunshine returns for the start of the workweek, with highs Monday in the mid-40s. Stronger southerly winds will drive highs on Tuesday into the mid to upper-50s, with 60° possible Wednesday and Thursday! March is definitely coming in like a lamb, rather than a lion.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A few spotty rain chances can’t be ruled out Friday through Tuesday, but sunshine and dry conditions dominate the 10-day forecast. Highs will continue to warm into the 50s and 60s each day, with overnight lows in the 30s.

First week of March trending much warmer-than-average! (WOWT)

