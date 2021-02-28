Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Clear and cool tonight. Sunny and seasonable Monday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloud cover was tough to shake for the first half of the day Sunday. Clouds, paired with gusty NW winds, drove wind chills into the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies finally broke up during the afternoon, rounding out the day – and the month – with sunshine. Temperatures remained in the 30s and lower-40s all day. Omaha’s high temperature was 42°, hit right after midnight.

Mostly clear skies carry us through the evening and overnight hours, with winds continuing to decrease. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s by early Monday morning.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine returns for the first day of March, with seasonable high temperatures in the mid-40s. Southwesterly winds kick up Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph. These stronger winds, paired with sunshine, will drive temperatures into the mid to upper-50s!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies persist through the week, with highs each day ranging from the mid-50s to the lower-60s. Overnight lows will only drop into the 30s for most.

With temperatures continuing to warm heading into the new month, the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers will be monitored for the risk for future ice jams. Flood Warnings remain in effect around Schuyler and Fremont due to ice jams on the Platte.

Ice jam flooding remains a concern along the Platte (WOWT)

