Huskers beat Minnesota on senior day

By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska men’s basketball picked up its second conference win on Saturday when it beat Minnesota 78 to 74.

On senior day, Thorir Thorbjarnarson was key for the Huskers, and sealed the game with free-throws in the final seconds.

Thorbjarnarson was one of five Cornhuskers who scored in double figures.

Nebraska plays three games next week to close out the regular season.

They start with a home matchup against Rutgers on Monday and then play at Iowa on Thursday and at Northwestern on Sunday, March 7.

